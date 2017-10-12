44 arrested in north Houston prostitution sting

Forty-four people were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting conducted by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office near FM 1960 and I-45.

Investigators say 38 people were charged with Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution. According to investigators, 12 of the alleged prostitutes were female, one was male and 25 others were suspected male “Johns” soliciting undercover investigators who were posing as prostitutes.

Officials say one of the men was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon, and several of the suspected “Johns” face drug and narcotics charges.

In this sting, investigators say they identified and recovered four female victims of human trafficking who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. They also identified five alleged pimps who are now charged with felony promotion of prostitution. One of the pimps, authorities say, was found delivering a prostitute with a stolen handgun and a 2-year-old child in a car. He faces felony charges for child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Investigators also seized more than $1,000 during the operation.

