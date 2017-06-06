4 arrested after allegedly stealing shingles from NW Houston business

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say four men are in custody after they were spotted stealing shingles overnight at a business on the northwest side.

An off-duty officer working security at ABC Supply Co. on W. 38th saw the men loading shingles into their vehicles. The officer called for backup and followed the suspects until police could pull them over and arrest them.

A store manager says in all the men stole about $1,200 worth of shingles. All of the products were returned to the business.

The business says they have repeatedly been targeted by burglars and thieves, multiple times in the last week alone.

