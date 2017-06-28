3rd suspect in connection to shooting of 10-month-old in custody on unrelated charge

Messiah Marshall.

HOUSTON - Authorities say a third suspect, wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old in southwest Houston, is in custody on an unrelated charge.

The Houston Police Department said they aren't releasing the suspect's identity because he hasn't been charged in the shooting of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall at this time.

Police say Messiah was shot on June 14 while he was in the parking lot at the Nob Hill Apartments off North Braeswood, learning to walk with his dad.

Two other suspects, 24-year-old Jared Alexander Balogun (left) and 20-year-old Kravon Human (right), have been charged with Capital Murder in connection to the crime.

Police said the suspects may have been shooting at Messiah and his dad as retaliation for a previous argument they had with the baby's father.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

