32 charged in Pct. 4 prostitution bust during Super Bowl LI week

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 4 investigators arrested and charged 32 people with prostitution during the week of Super Bowl LI.

Officials say the multi-day undercover operations were conducted near schools, day cares and residential and business areas in Precinct 4 during Super Bowl LI week.

According to authorities, several suspects had preexisting warrants for their arrests, including both misdemeanors and felonies. One felony warrant, officials say, was filed the previous day by Harris County Precinct 4 investigators on a human trafficking-related case.

Additionally, investigators say three of the 32 suspects arrested has Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Orders.

To report prostitution or other unlawful activities, visit www.cd4.hctx.net, click on “On-Line Services,” then “Regulatory Violation.” Complainants may remain anonymous.

