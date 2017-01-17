3 teens injured in shooting at MLK block party in SE Houston

HOUSTON-- Three teens were injured in a shooting that took place during a block party in southeast Houston on Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of MLK Boulevard where a MLK Day block party was taking place.

Police said shots were heard, and the crowd started to disperse. Officers found a 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy injured. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

Police are looking into reports that two other people were also hurt.

The block party wasn't an official city MLK Day event but something that takes place annually in the community. Police said there hadn't been any problems before.

No suspect or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 713-521-4600.

