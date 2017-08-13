3 shot at home in La Porte

Three people were shot Sunday night at a home in La Porte, police confirm. (Photo: i45Now for KHOU 11)

LA PORTE, Texas – Three people were shot Sunday night at a home in La Porte, police confirm.

The victims were a man, a woman and a teenager. All are expected to survive.

The shooter opened fire on Tara Place just off Spencer Highway at about 9:12 p.m. The suspect fled in a white Toyota pickup truck and remains on the run.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2017 KHOU-TV