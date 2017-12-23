3 injured in stabbing at SW Houston apartment complex

KHOU
KHOU.com , KHOU 6:20 PM. CST December 23, 2017

HOUSTON - Three people were injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the stabbing took place during a family argument around 4 p.m. at an apartment located in the 10100 block of Forum Park Drive. 

Police say a male and two females were stabbed. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive. 

A suspect has been taken into custody. 

 

 

