3 injured in stabbing at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Three people were injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the stabbing took place during a family argument around 4 p.m. at an apartment located in the 10100 block of Forum Park Drive.

Police say a male and two females were stabbed. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

#BREAKING Three people taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a SW Houston apartment complex. Police tell me they have a person in custody and the victim's are expected to be ok. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vhqjk0vlWA — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) December 23, 2017

