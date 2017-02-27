3 in custody after lengthy chase across Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Three people are in custody after a lengthy chase from the west side to the east side late Monday.

The chase started at about 11:30 p.m. near Blalock and the Katy Freeway when a Hedwig Village officer tried to stop a male driver. The suspect led Hedwig Village and Houston Police onto the freeway eastbound.

Near Tidwell and Mesa all three people in the car eventually jumped out and ran, but officers tracked them all down.

(© 2017 KHOU)