2nd suspect arrested in murder of Spring restaurant owner

SPRING, Texas – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal home invasion that left a Spring restaurant owner dead in September.

Ryan Scott, 27, is charged with capital murder in the death of Adrianus Michael Kusuma, 33, court records state.

A mugshot of Scott has not been released yet.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the incident happened on Sept. 18 at a home in the 21500 block of Canvasback Glen Court in the Gosling Pines Subdivision.

Deputy constables responded at 8:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned that two black male suspects forced entry into the house and demanded money.

Investigators said one of the suspects shot and killed Kusuma and assaulted his younger brother. The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in a white car.

According to court records, John Wesley Baldwin III was arrested in October in relation to the homicide and charged with capital murder as well.

According to prosecutors, a neighbor was able to take a photo of a suspicious vehicle leaving the neighborhood the night of the murder. That picture helped officers make an ID and arrest Baldwin.

Deputies found pictures of the restaurant and a text conversation about the burglary and robbery on Baldwin's cell phone.

