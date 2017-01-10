$25K reward for suspects in Tanglewood aggravated robbery

Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of four alleged aggravated robbery suspects. (Photo: Crime Stoppers, Custom)

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of four alleged aggravated robbery suspects.

Houston police say four suspects invaded and robbed a home around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2016, in the Tanglewood area.

Officials say one of the suspects posed as a UPS driver delivering a package. The victim opened the door, and the suspect attempted to force his way into the home at gunpoint.

Police say during the struggle between the suspect and victim, three other suspects wielded pistols, rushed inside the home and began attacking the victim. The victim fought off the suspects while several children and a female safely hid long enough to alert police.

According to authorities, the suspects eventually got into the home and fled with several valuable items. Police say the victim sustained severe injuries.

Video surveillance shows the suspects leaving the resident in a dark- or white-colored four-door sedan.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and medium build, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing a UPS jacket and a brown cap. The second suspect is described as a black male, medium to dark complexion and medium build, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, jeans and red or orange shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and slim build, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing a shirt around his face, camouflage pants and a backpack. The fourth suspect is described as a black male, medium to dark complexion and a medium build, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and red/black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (713)-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or online.

