2-year-old falls out of car at end of chase in Sunnyside

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A Pct. 7 Deputy Constable says a two-year-old child fell out of a car at the end of a brief police chase in Sunnyside early Friday morning.

The fire department was called in to look over the child, but he did not appear to be seriously hurt.

According to Harris County Pct. 7, it was shortly before 5 a.m. when the deputy spotted suspicious activity between two vehicles on Wilmington. When the deputy approached, one of the drivers took off.

The suspect stopped next to a home in the 9300 block of Ashville and got out and ran away, leaving two women and a two-year-old child in the car. As deputies were investigating, they say the child fell out of the car.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. One other suspect remained on the run, deputy constables say.

Deputies are working with the district attorney to explore possible child endangerment charges.

Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KHOU)