2 teens charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of Spring teen

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office filed capital murder charges against Julian Velarde 17, and Roderick Alexander 17, in the shooting death Diego Andrade 18.

SPRING, Texas – Two teens face capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of another teenager in a Spring neighborhood.

The investigation revealed robbery was the motive for the shooting.

WATCH: Surveillance video of 2 suspects in fatal shooting of teen in Spring

Both Velarde and Alexander are currently booked into the Harris County Jail. No bond has been set.

On Wednesday, deputies released video of the two male suspects wanted in the fatal shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, all three teens were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Adonis Street in the Birnam Wood subdivision in north Harris County.

Andrade was shot inside the vehicle, and then the other two teens then fled from the car on foot.

Deputies said there was a third female occupant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She is being treated as a witness at this time.

