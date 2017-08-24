2 suspects on the run after busting hole in N. Houston store

It happened at a convenience store on Northline at Rittenhouse early Thursday morning. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say two suspects managed to get away after busting a hole through the cinder block wall of a store.

It happened at a convenience store on Northline at Rittenhouse early Thursday morning.

A nearby resident called 911 to report the crime in progress, but the suspects fled when police arrived. It’s not known if they got away with anything.

A search perimeter was set up, but the suspects were not immediately located.

