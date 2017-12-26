2 suspects detained, accused of allegedly setting house on fire

Two men are in custody after they allegedly set fire to a home in north Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Two men are in custody after they allegedly set fire to a home in north Houston.

Officials responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 70 block of Burress Street.

Witnesses say the homeowner saw two men lighting the fire, so he got out of his home and called 911.

No one was injured in the fire, but the house was destroyed. The two suspects ran from the scene but were detained a short time later.

