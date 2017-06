Houston police say two people were shot in the head Friday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police say two people were shot Friday afternoon in north Houston.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday at West Hardy Road and Kenrick. Police say one of the victims was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

