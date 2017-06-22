2 men shot through front door of Cy-Fair home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors react to former HPD officer charged
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old claims she was married
-
16 people from Houston area arrested in rental car fraud operation
-
Body found in landfill identified as missing Bedford teen
-
Suspected killer of 10-month-old denied bond
-
Thursday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
-
Nine Arrested in Woodway Prostitution Sting
-
3-year-old battling prostate cancer
-
F-16 crashes, catches fire at Ellington Field
-
Man charged in assault of 88-year-old woman
More Stories
-
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering with…Jun 22, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
2 arrested after 14-year-old claims she was marriedJun 22, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Man charged in rape of 88-year-old at senior complex…Jun 22, 2017, 9:06 a.m.