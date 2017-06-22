2 men shot through front door of Cy-Fair home

Shooting on Bexhill Drive late June 22, 2017 (Photo: KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say two men were shot through the front door of a home in Cy-Fair overnight.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bexhill Drive at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say shots were fired through the front door, killing one male resident at the scene. The other person who was shot also lives at the home and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say that other shooting victim was then taken in for questioning.

Deputies have not yet released further details in the incident.

