2 men killed in shooting at Tamina home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms two men were found shot dead at a home in Tamina early Thursday.

Law enforcement identified the men as Jaquise Williams, 23, and Akeem Russell, 24.

The sheriff's office was first called to the 9600 block of Bimms for a welfare check. Relatives told deputies they hadn’t heard from the residents, so they went to check on them.

A motive for the shootings is not yet known. Homicide investigators are on the scene.

