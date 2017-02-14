2 in custody after shootings, chase in south Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say they have two of four men in custody believed to be involved in separate shooting scenes on the south side overnight.

Police say around 11 p.m. Tuesday a silver Kia SUV pulled up next to men playing dominoes in a parking lot on Lydia at Springhill, and someone inside the SUV opened fire. One person was shot, and the suspects sped from the scene. The male victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

Around 11:30 p.m. another shooting involving a silver SUV was reported on Delano at Elgin, police say. That victim was also rushed to the hospital.

Police eventually spotted four male suspects in the SUV on Scott at Elgin, but the driver refused to stop. Eventually the driver jumped a median and disabled the vehicle, so all of the men jumped out to run away.

Police say two of the suspects were caught but two others got away.

Officers recovered two guns and believe the men and the SUV are the same ones tied to the earlier shootings. It’s believed robbery was the motive.

