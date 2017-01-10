2 in custody after chase from Pasadena into Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena Police chased a pair of suspects in a reported stolen car early Wednesday.

Police initially stopped the suspects on Richey Road at about 2:40 a.m., but then the driver took off, leading officers into Houston.

Houston Police joined in on the pursuit until the driver crashed into a curb on Sterlingshire at Wayside.

Police searched for the driver by helicopter, eventually taking two people into custody.

