2 in custody after chase from Pasadena into Houston

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena Police chased a pair of suspects in a reported stolen car early Wednesday.
Police initially stopped the suspects on Richey Road at about 2:40 a.m., but then the driver took off, leading officers into Houston.
Houston Police joined in on the pursuit until the driver crashed into a curb on Sterlingshire at Wayside.
Police searched for the driver by helicopter, eventually taking two people into custody.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs