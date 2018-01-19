2 charged after Cypress marijuana grow house bust

Narcotics officers seized more than 200 plants and 180 pounds of marijuana (Photo: Harris Co Pct 5)

CYPRESS, Texas – Two men are facing felony charges after a grow house bust in Cypress, according to, Harris County Constable Pct. 5.

Deputy constables say Peter Nguyen, 40, and Khoi Huynh, 42, were arrested in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Ln. “while harvesting marijuana from plants inside.”

Narcotics officers seized more than 200 plants and 180 pounds of marijuana (Photo: Harris Co Pct 5)

Narcotics officers seized more than 200 plants and 180 pounds of marijuana from within the home, which had an elaborate light and ventilation set up in several bedrooms.

“Drug dealers rent such houses and turn them into indoor marijuana nurseries, harvesting several crops a year. They are illegal and can be magnets for other crimes, posing a threat to neighbors and harming neighboring property values,” the constable’s office posted on Facebook.

© 2018 KHOU-TV