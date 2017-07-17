2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County

Deputies say two brothers were shot during a home invasion at an apartment in northwest Harris County overnight. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say two brothers were shot during a home invasion at an apartment in northwest Harris County overnight.

The crime happened at The Commons at Vintage Park complex in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery and found one of the brothers had a gunshot wound to a finger and the other to his leg. One of the victims was said to be a juvenile. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

A woman, believed to be the victims’ mother, was at the home as well. She was not hurt.

It’s unknown if deputies have a suspect description.

The investigation is still underway.

