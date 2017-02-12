2 arrested after chase from Houston into Rosenberg

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

ROSENBERG, Texas – Houston Police were involved in a lengthy pursuit that led them into the Rosenberg area overnight.

Around midnight Sunday police say a driver in a white car refused to stop for a traffic violation on the Southwest Freeway near Buffalo Speedway. Police say they discovered the car’s license plates didn’t match the vehicle.

The chase went southbound on the freeway through Stafford, Sugar Land and into Rosenberg where spike strips were deployed and brought the chase to an end near Highway 36.

Both a man and a woman in the white car were arrested.

The spike strips also blew out an officer’s patrol car tires by accident, but no injuries were reported.

