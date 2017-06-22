2 arrested after 14-year-old claims she was married

Steven Carty, 47, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after officials say he married and had sex with a 13-year-old girl. Cherry Payton, 39, has been charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence. (Photo: Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after officials say he married and had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Steven Carty, 47, is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Cherry Payton, 39, has been charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say the girl, who is now 14, told a doctor she was sexually active and had been married since she was 13.

Texas law allows for people under the age of 16 to get married with a court order and those between 16 and 18 years old can get married with parental consent.

