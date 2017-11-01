Men accused of selling fake World Series tickets outside Minute Paid Park

HOUSTON – Court records show at least two men are facing charges after allegedly selling fake tickets to the World Series outside Minute Maid Park.

Houston police say Terrell Favors is charged with trademark counterfeiting in the 248th State district court. Investigators provided both a mugshot of Favors and an image of Favors on the street during the World Series activities.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have bought tickets from him to call HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100.

Another man, Keith Rontez of Chicago, is also facing a charge of trademark counterfeiting. Court records show he was arrested outside Minute Maid during Game 5 on Sunday.

