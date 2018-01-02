19-year-old woman accused of murdering man on New Year's Eve

Yvonne Ramirez

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 19-year-old woman has been accused of murdering a man on New Year's Eve.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Mizell Street in east Harris County around 4:30 a.m. Yvonne Ramirez, 19, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

According to charging documents read in court, investigators interviewed a witness who said the victim went to his home and told him a Hispanic female who stole guns from him was there.

Prosecutors say the witness heard the victim on the phone with Ramirez, demanding she return his guns. They say the man attempted to gather $2,000 to get his guns back, got part of it and sent the suspect pictures of the money after which they arranged to meet.

According to the documents, the victim told his friend he was not going to get robbed again, and the witness accompanied the victim to the meet.

The witness, according to documents, said he saw his friend grab Ramirez in a neck hold and hold a pistol to her head. Prosecutors say the witness heard several shots and saw his friend shot in the driveway.

The defendant told investigators she was getting high with the man, and he accused her of stealing his weapons, which she denied. Documents state they got into a fight, and she took a gun he had tucked in his back and shot him.

Investigators found text messages on Ramirez's phone with another person describing how she stole the weapons. According to documents, there was also blood evidence that she apparently reached into his pants to take his wallet.

Ramirez has been charged with murder.

