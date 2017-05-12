18 wanted child abuse suspects arrested in Montgomery County

Robert George (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Officials in Montgomery County arrested 18 suspects charged with various offenses against children.

The operation called “Innocent Justice” was an effort by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, SWAT, the U.S. Marshal Service and other federal and county agencies to target suspects during National Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

"Our children should be the most protected members of our community,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a statement. “We each have a duty to identify and report anyone who would do them harm."

