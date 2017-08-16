17-year-old shot in southeast Houston apartment complex

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunflower and Coffee in the Sunnyside area. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a 17-year-old male was shot at an apartment complex on the southeast side late Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunflower and Coffee in the Sunnyside area.

Police arrived at the complex and found the teen had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

According to police, the victim did not answer officers’ questions. The suspect info and motive are currently unknown.

© 2017 KHOU-TV