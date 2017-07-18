KHOU
17-year-old shot in back at house party in southwest Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:33 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old man was shot during a gathering at a home in southwest Houston.

Police responded to Edgemoor near Alder at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. They found the teen struck by a bullet in the back. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe over 50 older teens and young adults were at the home, which a resident tells KHOU 11 is listed on Airbnb, when someone drove up and fired about a dozen gunshots.

No suspects are in custody.

