17 arrested in connection with burglaries in Fort Bend, Houston

Carlos Alberto Riasco Valencia, 35

RICHMOND, Texas – Seventeen suspects were arrested following a three-month, multi-agency investigation into a string of burglaries in Fort Bend County and the Houston area.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated 120 home burglary reports targeting Asian, Pakistani and Middle Eastern communities since the beginning of 2016. Detectives noticed an increase in the number of late-evening burglaries where high-end jewelry and purses were stolen, a tactic they say contrasts from the normal trend.

Detectives coordinated a "complex multi-agency investigation" along with the Houston Police Department, which also identified multiple burglary cases with similar characteristics in their jurisdiction.

Detectives identified several suspects and vehicles commonly used by the suspects, and they were monitored on a 24-hour basis during the three-month investigation.

As result, 17 suspects were arrested immediately following burglaries they conducted, according to deputies.

Information gathered by detectives indicated they were part of a complex organization conducting burglaries within Fort Bend County and the city of Houston, but all of the suspects are from Colombia.

Detectives continued to pursue the investigation and were able to identify a total of 49 burglary of a habitation offenses occurring within the FBCSO’s jurisdiction.

The unit obtained several court orders, multiple arrest warrants and filed 49 criminal cases against those suspects arrested to date.

“The diligent efforts of these detectives and their ability to coordinate the activities within this department and with the officers of the Houston Police Department is commendable and should stand as an example for all in the law enforcement profession,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls said.

Seventeen suspects have been arrested for burglaries committed in Fort Bend County or other adjacent jurisdictions.

Ten suspects committed burglaries in Fort Bend County. Five of those 10 suspects are in the Fort Bend County Jail with four of them in jail under holds from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Four suspects in Fort Bend County Jail under ICE holds include: Carlos Alberto Riasco Valencia, 35; Layonel Mosquera Mondragon, 31; Harold Jesus Lerma Mosquera, 43; and Reynaldo Rivera Centeno, 44.

One suspect, Jeferson Caicedo Perlaza, 36, also remains in the Fort Bend County Jail.

The other suspects with cases in Fort Bend County are: Jhon Zamora Ibarguen, 26; Victor Sanchez-Murillo, 38; Miguel Gamboa Espinosa, 41; Jorge Johan Perea, Moreno, 27; and Marving Paredes-Arrechea, 34.

The remaining seven suspects involved in cases in various jurisdictions include: Victor Alfonso Ayovi Cuena, 31; Hector Sinisterra, 34; Anderson Rosera Gamboa, 38; Mario Hurtado Galindo, 28; Andres Fong Luna, 38; Luis Hernando Mosquera Torres, 36; and Jhon Alvarado Riascos Valencia, 28.

