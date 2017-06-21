16 people from Houston area arrested in rental car fraud operation

File photo

HOUSTON - A total of 16 people from the Houston area were arrested and accused of carrying out an elaborate rental car fraud operation in different states.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, the suspects would rent cars then take them across state lines to sell for cash.

They're accused of stealing the rental cars from Calif, Nev., Ariz., Texas, Tenn. and Fla. The indictment states the crimes took place from July 2015 to April 2017.

The total value of all the cars stolen is a little more than $1 million.

Investigators said the suspects would place advertisements to sell the stolen cars on Craigslist and OfferUp, and then brag about their crimes on social media. The suspects were allegedly members and associates of a gang.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit transportation of stolen vehicles and wire fraud, transportation of stolen vehicles/sale or receipt of stolen vehicles and wire fraud.

Below are the names of the suspects charged in the crime:

Channing Williams, 27, of Missouri City

Everly James, 27, of Houston

Korregan Washington, 28, of Houston

Keenan St. Hillaire, 26, of Missouri City

Maurice Lewis, 22, of Missouri City

Kaleb Louis, 23, of Missouri City

Cody Williams-Jackson, 18, of Missouri City

Torren James, 25, of Houston

Dominique Washington, 24, of Missouri City

Demani Dancy, 21, of Houston

Trevionne Williams, 21, of Houston

Casey Walters Jr., 25, of Houston

Keith Bell, 24, of Missouri City

Denzel Campbell, 26, of Houston

Trevaughn James, 21, of Missouri City

Daniel Wilson, 24, of Missouri City

© 2017 KHOU-TV