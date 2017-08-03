14-year-old leads deputies on chase in Montgomery Co.

A 14-year-old girl in Montgomery County if facing serious charges after deputies say she took her mom’s SUV and led police on a chase. (Photo: KHOU)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old girl in Montgomery County if facing serious charges after deputies say she took her mom’s SUV and led police on a chase.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on FM 830 when deputies saw an SUV speeding down the highway.

Deputies say the speed was checked with radar and registered at 107 mph. They tried to stop the car but were led on a chase that ended in a townhome complex Panorama Village.

Officials say the 14-year-old girl ran into one of townhomes where she lives with her mother. The teen was taken into custody and charged with felony evading. Her mother received a written citation for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate w motor vehicle on a public roadway.

