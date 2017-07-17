14-year-old boy fatally shot in Greenspoint area

Houston police say a 14-year-old boy died at the hospital after a shooting in the Greenspoint area overnight. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a 14-year-old boy died at the hospital after a shooting in the Greenspoint area overnight.

Police were responding to Goodson Drive around 2 a.m. when they came across the victim’s family who were rushing him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say a motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation is still underway, but they confirm there was a robbery a few blocks away at about the same time as the shooting.

The suspects in the robbery were taken into custody for questioning to see if there’s any connection to the shooting.

So far police say they are having trouble tracking down witnesses to the shooting.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for updates from Melissa Correa in the field.

© 2017 KHOU-TV