$12k reward for information on Texian Firearms burglary

A reward up to $12,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects accused of robbing Texian Firearms in west Houston.

According to authorities, four men robbed the gun store located in the 14800 block of Westheimer Road around 4 a.m. on June 7. Shortly after, another man is also accused of robbing the business.

During both robberies, authorities said a total of 24 firearms were stolen.

The first suspect has been described as black, 18 to 25 years old and between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He is skinny build with a goatee/beard and wore a t-shirt, dark colored pants, white tennis shoes and gloves.

The second suspect has been described as black, 16 to 21 years old and between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He is skinny build and wore a black hood with designs, dark colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.

The third suspect has been described as black, 18 to 25 years old and between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He is skinny build and wore a light colored hoodie, dark pants and a backpack.

The fourth suspect has been described as black, 18 to 25 years of age and wore a gray hoodie with white tennis shoes.

Authorities said the above suspects left the scene in a 1998 to 2003 two-door silver Honda Accord.

The fifth suspect has been described a Hispanic, 18 to 23 years and between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is skinny build with a goatee/beard and dark hair tied in a bun. Authorities said he entered the business about 10 minutes after the other suspects left, and he left the scene in a 2002 black Dodge Durango.

The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry and Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“ATF is committed to using all necessary resources to getting illegally obtained guns off the streets,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact ATF at 888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600.

