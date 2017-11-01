$10,000 reward offered for MS-13 gang member with Houston ties

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona

HOUSTON - A reward has been increased to $10,000 for a Most Wanted Fugitive and MS-13 gang member with ties to the Houston area.

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 26, is wanted for murder and aggravated kidnapping.

According to DPS, Gonzalez-Barahona is an El Salvadorian national and has been deported multiple times. On June 18, 2017, he allegedly shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at their apartment located in northwest Houston. He also allegedly kidnapped the driver of a pickup at gunpoint in Brazoria County, and abandoned the truck on June 20, off of Highway 59 in Wharton County.

Since then, Gonzalez-Barahona may have fled into Mexico. Harris County has filed a murder warrant and Brazoria County has issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant. Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s charging and/or arrest.

Gonzalez-Barahona is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow; “HOUSTON” on the back of his left arm; “TEXAS” on the back of his right arm; “GONZALEZ” on his upper back; “281” on his left arm; “713” on his right arm; and other tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, legs, arms, both wrists and right ear.

