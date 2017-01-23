Photo: Courtesy of Baytown Police Department

BAYTOWN, Texas- A search is underway for a 10-year-old girl that was last seen in her Baytown home on Sunday.

According to the Baytown Police Department, they were notified early Monday morning that Jaidyn Amiot had gone missing from her home in the 4100 block of Waterwood Drive.

Police said she was last seen by her grandmother on Jan. 22 around 11 a.m. when she was asleep in her bed.

Her grandmother returned to check on her an hour or so later; Jaidyn was not there and her pajamas were on her bed.

Police believe the child may have left intentionally.

Jaidyn has been described as 5'2", approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing black or white tights and an orange tank top.

Police said she suffers from depression.

Crime Stoppers will reward up to $2,000 for any information leading to the location of Jaidyn. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling (281) 427-TIPS.

