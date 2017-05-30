1 wounded in shootout in grocery store parking lot

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – At least one person was hurt when gunfire rang out in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Harris County overnight.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kroger on Highway 6 at West Road at about midnight Tuesday.

Authorities haven’t officially commented on the investigation, but it’s believed the shooting occurred as multiple people sat in two vehicles in the parking lot. Two suspects approached and opened fire, putting bullet holes in a car with Louisiana plates.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the store remains open even as the investigation continues in the parking lot.

