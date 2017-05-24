1 killed, 1 wounded in gunfire at gas station in NW Harris County

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed and another was wounded when they apparently exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of a gas station in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 16900 block of W. Little York.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Another man who was allegedly involved in the incident drove himself to a nearby emergency clinic to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was then transported to the hospital.

Deputies say the wounded man is claiming he is the victim. He says he met the other man in the parking lot, and gunfire ensued for unknown reasons.

The investigation is still underway at this time with the parking lot taped off by deputies as of 4:45 a.m.

