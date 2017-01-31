1 killed, 1 hurt in home invasion near Gulfton

HOUSTON -- One person has died and another person injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the shooting is linked to a home invasion.

Homicide has confirmed one person is deceased #hounews CC7 https://t.co/pc2g4E6nOn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2017

According to the Houston Police Department, the crime happened in front of the Town Plaza Apartments at 4655 Wild Indigo Street in southwest Houston, not far from the Gulfton neighborhood. Police confirmed that two people had been shot, and one of them had died.

Witnesses said they saw one victim on the ground, and the other victim drive to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said they saw two men running from the scene. Police have not confirmed anything about the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

