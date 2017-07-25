2 suspects shot during robbery at NW Houston jewelry store

A jewelry store employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Two suspects were shot during a robbery of a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Your Jeweler at 12155 Jones Road around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. They initially said an employee had been shot during a robbery of the business, but further investigation revealed two suspects were shot.

Homicide investigators have been called out to the scene.

