Police: 2 killed in MAX train stabbing after suspect bullies Muslim women

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two people were killed and another was injured in a stabbing on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland late Friday afternoon.

The suspect, a white man, is in custody. He has not yet been identified.

The stabbing occurred at around 4:30 p.m. when the train was at the Hollywood Transit Center, located near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street. The station was closed following the stabbing. TriMet shuttle buses are serving stations between Northeast 7th Street and Southeast Main Street.

Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson said the man was yelling hate speech on the train. While Simpson said the rants weren't exclusively anti-Muslim, he said at some point the man began directing his speech at two younger women who are believed to be Muslim. Witnesses said one was wearing a hijab.

"[The suspect] was just cursing, cursing, cursing, and so the passengers were getting nervous so the girls moved to our area," said Arsenia Brittell, who was seated behind the driver of the train. "He was saying something about America, this a free country, I can do whatever I want and other people said calm down."

While the man was yelling, other passengers began to try to de-escalate the situation. That's when the man attacked three of the people who intervened, Simpson said. One person died at the scene and one later died at a hospital. The third victim is expected to survive. They have not yet been identified.

"They were attacked viciously," said Simpson.

Brittell said the suspect slashed the throats of the victims.

"I saw the guy stabbed in the neck and bleeding."

Another witness, Marcus Knipe, said he helped one of the victims who was bleeding from the neck.

"He ran onto the platform. He had been slashed in the neck but not severe wounds. But still pretty traumatic," said Knipe. "I got him to calm down, sit down, relax so he wouldn't bleed out. Someone threw me a cloth to on his neck, hold compression and wait for the paramedics, keep him calm. I happened to be in the right place at the right time."

The suspect then ran from the train into a nearby neighborhood, where police took him into custody. Simpson said it's not yet known what prompted the man's behavior.

Police have not spoken to the women, who left the scene following the chaos of the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Portland police.

In the hours after the stabbing, a memorial was set up at the Hollywood Transit Center for the victims.

Second stabbing at TriMet station in two weeks

Last Friday, a young woman was stabbed at a TriMet MAX platform along Northeast 11th Avenue near Holladay Street.

"We'll be working with TriMet and the respective agencies of Transit police as well as the precincts to get people out and about because people need to feel safe," Simpson said.

