One killed, another injured after shooting in Crosby park

According to family members, this is a photo of the 46 year old man killed in the shooting in Crosby Park Friday evening. (Photo: Family photo)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday evening in Crosby.

Family members of the victims said a 46-year-old man was killed and his teen stepson was injured after they were shot in Crosby Park around 5 p.m.

According to family members, the two were chasing a man who knocked at their apartment door armed with a gun.

The man was apparently upset because the victim's stepdaughter, a special needs child, was making noise inside the apartment.

The victim and his stepson were chasing the suspect outside when the suspect opened fire on them.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. His stepson was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the suspects whereabouts at this time.

We are waiting for police to confirm more details about this story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

