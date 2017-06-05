Woman set fire to bed near infant's crib over missing juice, police say

Andrea Garcia Flores booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN – Police say an Austin woman lit a bed on fire near a sleeping infant in her apartment after an argument over juice.

According to the arrest affidavit for Andrea Garcia Flores, 22, officers were dispatched to an apartment along Dessau Road around 4:40 a.m. June 2 for a reported disturbance. Flores’ boyfriend said she came into the bedroom around 4:30 a.m. complaining someone drank her juice in the refrigerator. The boyfriend said he tried to ignore her and continue to sleep, but she allegedly ripped the covers off the bed and threatened to light the bed on fire if he did not get up.

The affidavit states the boyfriend told police he called her bluff, and that he saw Flores grab a lighter and light the corner of the bed on fire. Police noted in the affidavit that their 7-month-old child was sleeping in a crib approximately one foot away from the bed.

Flores’ boyfriend told police she put out the fire and that they got into a verbal argument, which awoke their roommate and child. Police said the burn mark on the corner of the bed was “approximately 3 feet away” from where the infant was sleeping.

Flores has been charged with felony abandon/endanger child criminal negligence. Bond was set at $25,000, and online records at the Travis County Jail do not list her as an inmate as of 12:15 p.m. June 5. A booking photo of Flores is not currently available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV