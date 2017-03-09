Crime wave affecting San Antonio library

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mystery solved after debris washes ashore in Freeport
-
Streets reopen near GRB after deadly shooting
-
Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling remembered as hero and mentor
-
MD Anderson Cancer Center president resigns
-
Man accused of luring runaway teen for sex
-
Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling died Tuesday
-
Deadly train-bus crash in Miss.
-
AT&T resolves outage preventing customers from making 911 calls
-
Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart
-
New homeowners find remains inside wall of home in the Heights
More Stories
-
Fatal drive-by in southeast Houston roadwayMar. 9, 2017, 4:49 a.m.
-
Mother of fallen Southwest Inn firefighter reflects…Mar. 8, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
HCSO: Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in NE HoustonMar. 9, 2017, 4:58 a.m.