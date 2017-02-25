The two suspects can be seen in surveillance footage released on Saturday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $40,000 for information on the suspects involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

Flores was shot and killed while trying to protect his mother, Hilda Vasquez, during an armed robbery inside a Subway restaurant Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, officials released new surveillance images of the two suspects, both of whom wore distinctive sweatshirts during the crime.





Vasquez and her family joined Crime-Stoppers during the press conference on Saturday.

“Just turn them in, if they did it to my son, they’re going to do it to anybody,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez already helped an artist complete a composite sketch of the one she says shot her son.

“He pointed a gun at me here,” said Vasquez, while pointing to her head. “My son looked at me and I looked at him and his first instinct was to run to me.”

Vasquez says Javier got shot while coming to help her.





“The only thing he told me, he looked at me and goes “Ma, I’m okay, where’s Pa?” said Vasquez.

She says her son died on the floor of the store as she tried to stop him from bleeding.

Now, the family is left to plan a funeral instead of a graduation for the high school senior who wanted to become a U.S. Marine.

“Because these two cowards came, and took my son’s life,” said Javier's father, Carlos Vasquez.

Police believe the suspects were driving a late model gold or tan Mazda Protégé the night of the crime.

A Celebration of Life for Javier is scheduled to take place Saturday evening at East Haven Funeral Home on College Boulevard.

Visitation is open until 10 p.m. Saturday.

A private ceremony will be held for family members on Sunday.

Students who went to school with Javier held a fundraiser for the family on Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

