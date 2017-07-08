House catches on fire after lightning strike

(Photo: Andrew Sanchez, KVUE)

Firefighters are battled a fire after a house was reportedly struck by lightning in west Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said that crews from CE-Bar, Lake Travis and Westlake were on the scene on the 3000 block of Barton Point Drive.

The two-story house was reportedly struck by lightning before the fire started in the attic, AFD said.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries in the fire.

This is a developing story. Details to follow as more information is released.

