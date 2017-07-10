Cow tongue found stabbed through church door

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: House engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning
-
Houston radio host Matt Patrick dies after battle with cancer
-
Fisherman breaks state record after catching hammerhead shark
-
Friend, fellow skydiver of victim speaks out after fatal accident
-
Houston man dies after scuba diving accident in Florida Keys
-
Lighting strike sparks fire, destroys apartments north of Houston
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast with Blake Mathews
More Stories
-
HPD: 2 arrested after shots fired at undercover officersJul 10, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
-
Home engulfed in flames after being struck by lightningJul. 9, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Lightning strike destroys apartments near Champion ForestJul 10, 2017, 4:45 a.m.