Couple steals from church that took them in during Harvey

Dacus Baptist Church (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

A couple claiming to be victims of Hurricane Harvey is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in property from a Montgomery church.



Blake Mayon and Naomi Johnston were arrested Thursday, according to sheriff’s deputies. Mayor has been charged with theft greater than $2,500.

The couple and their two elementary school-aged children were living in the Dacus Baptist Church after the flood.

Church workers say the family had initially sought emergency shelter at the church, but stayed months longer because they claimed they had no other place to go and had lost all they owned in the flood.

Church members provided the family with food, clothing and money. Mayon was hired to work at the church and was given a Dodge truck by members, sheriff’s deputies said.

“We had no idea, none,” said church secretary, Betty Jo Morgan. “[They were] very personable, we loved them. We took them in. We loved their kids. The couple was almost like our kids to us.”

The family disappeared shortly before Christmas.

Church members soon discovered thousands of dollars of church property was missing, including tools, equipment, electronics and the church’s sound system.

Some of the property began surfacing at pawn shops, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the couple to the media and soon located Mayon outside of a Wall-Mart.

Mayon had some of the church’s missing items inside of his truck, according to deputies.

“I don’t know what you can learn from this,” Morgan said. “You can’t allow yourself to not have a giving heart and not help people. We’ve helped a lot of people and we’ve been burned once.”

The church members who spoke with KHOU 11 said they probably would not change the way they assist victims in the future.

“Would we help this family again today if they came back? Probably so,” said Dacus Baptist Church treasurer Delma Talley. “If they came back in a frame of restitution. We would be called as a church to help them out. I mean that’s what it’s all about.”

