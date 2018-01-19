Could the government shutdown impact Harvey victims?

A Capitol police officer walks in front of the Capitol building at dusk after the House passed a short-term measure to fund the federal government. (Photo: Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE)

With the possibility of a government shutdown looming in DC, what would that mean for the Houston area, specifically, thousands of Houstonians still needing financial help from the federal government after Hurricane Harvey?

Paul Brace, a political science professor at Rice University, says the most recent shutdown in 2013, which lasted from October 1 to October 17, cost the government $2 billion and the economy about $75 million per day.

Brace says most of FEMA is considered essential, and given what’s happened with Harvey, he thinks they’ll be okay.

However, Brace says in the current political climate, the past doesn’t necessarily predict the future.

“My instinct and my impression is it should proceed uninterrupted for the most part, and if it were interrupted, I think there’d be significant political pressure to provide at least temporary funding,” said Brace.

“But again, the impasse and the whole budget matter has broken down over seemingly soluble problems like health insurance for children and the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, both of which are enormously popular, and they can’t reach an agreement on that. So, is it possible we could arrive at a situation where FEMA is interrupted and they couldn’t arrive at an agreement on that? Yeah, it’s possible.” he said.

Brittany Eck, press secretary for Texas Land Commissioner George B. Bush, told KHOU 11 via email, “While a delay in the passage of the budget bill will not affect the (General Land Office) GLO’s continued efforts to help expedite the short-term direct housing programs provided through FEMA, it has created a delay in the disaster funding for long-term housing recovery.”

Brace says essential services like the U.S. Postal service, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid won’t be touched.

However, he says National Parks could be closed, passports services could be suspended, and nonessential federal employees, including at the Johnson Space Center, will be furloughed.

