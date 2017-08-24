Corpus Christi bracing for storm before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

Those in Corpus Christi are deciding whether to stay or leave as Hurricane Harvey nears. It's expected to make landfall in the city early Saturday morning.

There is a 10 to 12 foot storm surge expected to hit the coastal city with winds stronger than 150 miles per hour.

Just three days ago, the storm wasn't a threat but now it is expected to land in Corpus Christi as a Category 3 hurricane.

Some locals are heading out of town but others are staying put, like Ricardo Elizando, who says he's been through four hurricanes before.

Another resident, Roland Casrez, filled up his gas tank before getting on the road and traveling to San Antonio with his family Thursday evening.

"The more I watch of it, I'm just not going to take this chance at this time." he said.

Others are still considering their options and many were filling sandbags Thursday evening.

The city's mayor says he is trusting people in Corpus Christi to make the right decision.

